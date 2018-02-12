Police: Man pointing gun at his own head killed by officers

WILLISTON, Vt. (AP) — The head of the Vermont State Police says a distraught man pointing a gun at his own head was shot by police on the side of Interstate 89 while traffic drove by.

Police say 42-year-old Benjamin Gregware, of Sheldon, died at the hospital Sunday afternoon after the shooting in Bolton by a trooper and a Richmond police officer. They say Gregware was walking toward the officers and had refused commands to drop his weapon.

Vermont State Police Col. Matthew Birmingham said Monday that the trooper who fired had been involved in two other fatal shootings in the last six months. He says the trooper also was also involved in a nonfatal shooting several years ago. The trooper is on leave while prosecutors investigate.

Birmingham says he is commissioning a study to determine if procedures need to change.

