Serena Williams’ Daughter Alexis Is Clearly Her Biggest Fan at Fed Cup

Serena Williams has competed in her first tennis match since the birth of her daughter at the Fed Cup in North Carolina.

Her 5-month-old, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., was decked out in red, white and blue, and was seated in the stands with her dad, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, watching mom at work Saturday.

Serena took to Instagram stories to show off video of her husband and child in the stands right behind her in between sets.

On Sunday, Serena reunited with her sister, Venus, where they played a doubles match that resulted in a loss to Dutch duo Lesley Kerkhove and Demi Schuurs.

Serena Williams last competed in January 2017 at the Australian Open.

“I honestly feel better than I thought I was going to feel,” Serena told ESPN of her return to the court. “This is literally my first time traveling with the baby and everything. I’m going to try to do better. It was hard. It was the first time for me.”

The tennis icon added that this past weekend’s competition was “the start of a long process” in returning to the top.

