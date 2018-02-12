Texas teacher dies from flu after delaying treatment due to cost

WILLOW PARK, TX (WCMH) — A second-grade teacher from Texas died from complications of the flu less than a week after being diagnosed.

Heather Holland, 38, died on Feb. 4 from complications related to the flu, NBC DFW reported.

“She was a wonderful person,” her husband, Frank Holland said.

Frank Holland said she started feeling ill and went to the doctor on Jan. 31. She was diagnosed with the flu and was prescribed Tamiflu, NBC DFW reported.

The Weatherford Democrat reported that she planned to pick up the medication, but felt the $116 copay was too high. Her husband eventually bought the prescription for her, and she started taking it Thursday.

“Friday night, things escalated and she ended up in the ICU,” Holland told the Weatherford Democrat. “The doctors got the blood cultures back and they had to put her on dialysis early Saturday.”

Holland died after going into septic shock.

“She was an incredible teacher, an incredible mother, an incredible wife,” said pastor Clark Bosher.

“I am really enjoying my kiddos,” Heather Holland wrote in a message to parents on her school webpage. “Be sure to READ, READ, READ! The more your child reads they will GROW academically.”

She leaves behind a 10-year-old daughter and a 7-year-old son.