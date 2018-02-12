Tour The Breathtaking 700-Year-Old Chapel Where Prince Harry Will Wed Meghan Markle

Kensington Palace has revealed scintillating new details of the upcoming royal wedding.

When Prince Harry weds American former actress Meghan Markle in May, it will be an afternoon ceremony!

Meanwhile, a video tour of the chapel where the nuptials will take place has been released as royal wedding fever continues to heat up across the globe.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will get married in May before an expected crowd of 800 family members and friends at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel; the 700-year-old chapel has a long history of royal weddings. pic.twitter.com/ivOCT5KH07 — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 12, 2018

“The wedding service will begin at 12noon at St George’s Chapel. The Dean of Windsor will conduct the service and The Archbishop of Canterbury will officiate as the couple make their vows,” officials for the royal family said in a statement. “At 1pm the couple, now married, will undertake a Carriage Procession from St George’s Chapel through Windsor Town returning to Windsor Castle along the Long Walk.”

Following the service, Kensington Palace says there will be a reception at St George’s Hall for the couple and the guests from the congregation.

Later that evening, The Prince of Wales will give a private evening reception for the couple and their close friends and family.

“They are looking forward to the day and to being able to share their celebrations with the public,” the statement said.

They were “hugely grateful for the many good wishes they have received since announcing their engagement”, the palace added.

The video tour includes what looks to be drone footage of the interior of St. George’s Chapel as well as exteriors, the exterior of Windsor Castle and the pathway departing from castle.

Prince Harry and Markle are slated to be married on May 19 at the 700-year-old St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, which is 25 miles from central London.

The ornate gothic chapel offers a less spectacular setting than Westminster Abbey. The date avoids a potential clash with the April birth of William and Catherine’s third child, as well as Queen Elizabeth II’s appearance at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London and Windsor.

