1-month-old baby girl found dead, buried in backyard

RIVERSIDE, OHIO (WDTN) – Police in Riverside are investigating after a deceased infant was found buried in the backyard of a home.

Police were called to Richland Avenue around 5:30 pm Sunday on a report of a dead infant.

Officers, with the help of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations, found an infant buried behind a residence. The infant was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office where an autopsy was performed Monday, according to a release by the Riverside Police Department.

The results of that autopsy are still pending. The Coroner told 2 NEWS the baby was a newborn.

No one has been arrested in this case but a police report shows an offense of Abuse of a Corpse.

The investigation is ongoing.