American Snowboarder Chloe Kim ‘Stoked to Bring Home the Gold’

America may now have its Winter Olympics darling!

Snowboarder Chloe Kim wowed her way to gold on the halfpipe Tuesday and the Southern Californian’s response to the big win couldn’t have been more endearing or, well, Californian.

“Stoked to bring home the gold,” the 17-year-old wrote on her personal Twitter account. “I hate crying but I’ll give myself a pass for this one. Thank you everyone for the love!”

I hate crying but I’ll give myself a pass for this one. Thank you everyone for the love! Stoked to bring home the gold pic.twitter.com/vxApf1lxbI — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) February 13, 2018

Kim won with a score of 98.25 after leading the pack from the start of the competition. Her fellow American, Arielle Gold, took the bronze.

China’s Jiayu Liu took silver.

Kim’s victory comes as little surprise to those who follow her sport. The Long Beach resident is considered one of the greatest snowboarders America’s ever seen.

The gold is also no shock to Kim’s dad, Jong Jin Kim. Mr. Kim was in the audience holding a sign that read “Go Chloe” with hearts drawn on it.

An immigrant from Korea, Mr. Kim told reporters he and his daughter embody the “American Dream.”

He even quit his job to better facilitate his daughter’s Olympic dreams as her talent became apparent, according to CNN.

“I’m the dad of an Olympic gold medalist,” Kim said. “Not many people have this kind of feeling.”

RELATED STORIES



Mirai Nagasu Becomes America’s First Figure Skater to Land Triple Axel at Olympics





Speedskater Shani Davis Boycotts Olympics’ Opening Ceremony Over Flag Bearer Controversy





Winter Olympics: Who is Speed Skater Maame Biney?

