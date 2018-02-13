Answers Remain Elusive as Community Marks One Year Since Slaying of Indiana Teens

One year after two Indiana teen girls were brutally murdered in a case that horrified the nation, answers remain elusive for anguished family members seeking justice in the case.

Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, disappeared while hiking last year in the town of Delphi, only to be found dead by a search party on Valentine’s Day 2017.

Fueled by footage of an apparent suspect taken by Libby on her smartphone before her death, the story became national news. But widespread notoriety has yet to produce a lead in the Delphi murders.

Thousands of leads poured in following the killings, but none have led to charges in the case.

In September of last year, police at one point called former Indiana resident Daniel Nations a “person of interest” in the case after his arrest for threatening a person with a hatchet in Colorado last fall.

Nations pleaded guilty earlier this year to menacing and possession of a weapon by a previous offender and was sentenced to three years of supervised probation.

He was also interviewed by investigators about the Delphi murders, the Indy Star reports. Nations was returned February 4 to Indiana, where he faces charges unrelated to the Delphi case.

Investigators say they are no longer investigating Nations as a person of interest and he has never been named a suspect in the murders.

Along with the photo of a man police believe is the suspect and audio of someone saying “down the hill” recorded on Libby’s phone, investigators have released a sketch of a man believed to be connected to the girls’ murders.

Meanwhile, a vigil has been set to mark the anniversary of the case.

Members of the community and others affected by the murders were scheduled to mark the grim occasion Tuesday evening at the Delphi United Methodist Church.

