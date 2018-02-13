Anthrax Scare Hits President Obama as Suspicious Powder Is Sent to His Washington Office

President Obama was at the center of an Anthrax scare after white powder was mailed to his offices in Washington Tuesday.  

Just a day after his official portrait was unveiled, police responded to reports of a white powder found in a letter that had been sent to his office in the nation’s capital.

The letter, mailed from Hong Kong, reportedly contained baby powder.

The scare comes on the heels of a similar threat involving President Trump’s daughter-in-law in New York Monday.

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump Jr., was hospitalized after a letter was mailed to her mother’s Upper East Side residence and addressed to the president’s eldest son. The postmark showed that the letter originated from Boston.

Vanessa, a mother of five, opened a letter containing what turned out to be corn starch. She was taken to the hospital as a precaution. 

The letter also contained a disturbing note to Donald Jr. that reportedly read: “You’re an awful person and now you get what you deserve,” a source told the New York Daily News

On Monday, Vanessa thanked responding authorities on Twitter. 

Thank you so much for all the help today in NYC! I appreciate all the quick response to make sure that I was safe ! Thank you @FDNY @SecretService @NYPDnews @NYPDCT @NewYorkFBI

— Vanessa Trump (@MrsVanessaTrump) February 13, 2018

Her husband also thanked authorities after the situation received the “all-clear.”

Thankful that Vanessa & my children are safe and unharmed after the incredibly scary situation that occurred this morning. Truly disgusting that certain individuals choose to express their opposing views with such disturbing behavior.

— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 12, 2018

A special thanks today to the great men & women of the @NYPDnews @FDNY @SecretService @NewYorkFBI and the Joint Terrorism Task Force for their decisive action and incredible words of support to my wife and family. Their professionalism under pressure made a rough day manageable.

— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 12, 2018

His sister, Ivanka, sent her support to her family.

Thinking of @MrsVanessaTrump & wishing I was by her side today. No one deserves to be frightened this way. There is no excuse.

— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 12, 2018

Vanessa, her husband, and their children were surrounded by security as they were pictured on a stroll in New York City Tuesday.

