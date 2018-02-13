Doggie Gras! Pups Wear Their Finest Costumes for Canine Carnival

Mardis Gras isn’t just for humans.

California’s fanciest dogs gathered in Rancho Santa Fe Sunday for a canine carnival, complete with beads, bows and plenty of excited barks.

Aboard floats, the masked pups were transported along “Bour-bone Street” at a farmers’ market in “Cat-on Rouge,” according to the Helen Woodward Animal Center, which hosted the event for the sixth year.

The carnival, which hands out awards for Best Float and Best Dressed, starred some orphaned dogs in their finest green, gold and purple outfits. Among the competitors were eight pups looking for homes.

They mingled with other pups, including a pink poodle, while some took the opportunity to snooze inside their decorated floats.

Sir Ruffles Von Plume took the first place award for his costume, while terrier Sammy King Octodog took home first place for his “Under the Sea”-themed float.

For more information about the Helen Woodward Animal Center, visit their Facebook page or website.

RELATED STORIES



Bulldogs Compete for Titles Like ‘Best Tail’ and ‘Best Smile’ in Annual Beauty Contest





Man Rescues Abandoned Dogs and Makes Them His Travel Buddies on Epic Road Trip





Dad Sobs As Family Gives Him New Puppy After Their 2 Older Dogs Died

