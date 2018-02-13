Dog’s Dreams of Joining Kansas Governor’s Race Are Dashed

The latest candidate running for governor in Kansas has had his dreams dashed, despite assertions among his supporters that he’s just the man for the job.

Angus P. Woolley has all the qualities of a true leader, his campaign chair Terran Woodley said.

“I do believe that he is a caring, nurturing individual who cares about the best for humanity and all creatures other than squirrels,” he told KWCH-TV.

That’s because Angus is a dog.

The wired-haired Vizsla, who is 3 in human years, officially entered the race last weekend.

After reading about teens who recently entered the race, Terran said he read through bylaws on the requirements for Kansas governor and it wasn’t written anywhere that a dog couldn’t run for office.

“With all the teenagers running for governor, I decided a 23 (in dog years) [year old] candidate is more ready to assume the reins,” Angus wrote on his Facebook. “I promise soft couches, tempurpedic (sic) beds, free for life universal chuck it ball supplies and a completely anti-squirrel agenda.”

Angus has chosen his four-legged siblings Babe and Max as his lieutenant governor and secretary of state.

“I thank you in advance for your vote!” Angus said.

But the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office announced Tuesday that while nothing specifically states that a dog cannot run, man’s best friend is not capable of serving in office, KWCH-TV reported.

Eighteen people, including at least six teens, are also vying to become Governor of Kansas. The midterm election will be held on Nov. 6.

RELATED STORIES



Bulldogs Compete for Titles Like ‘Best Tail’ and ‘Best Smile’ in Annual Beauty Contest





Golden Retriever Working Like a Dog, Helping Master Mow the Lawn and Plow Fields





6 Teens Run for Governor of Kansas: ‘I Truly Want to Help People’

