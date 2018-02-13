Kristen Hyman, the Cop Fired Over Role As Dominatrix in Video, Determined to Get Back on the Force

Going into law enforcement was a lifelong ambition for 31-year-old Kristen Hyman.

Last year, her dream came true when she graduated from the New Jersey Police Academy, however, her past came back to haunt her and she was fired from her position last week.

Her dismissal came after raunchy videos she had made back in her 20s surfaced that showed her dressed as a dominatrix, beating and kicking men.

“I was called disgusting directly by the sheriff,” she told Inside Edition.

Hyman started shooting the videos in 2008, and stopped in 2012. Three years later, she was accepted into the police academy.

She said she had gone through a bad breakup with her ex-boyfriend and in an apparent act of revenge, he allegedly revealed her secret to a buddy who worked at the sheriff’s department, and the sheriff learned about the videos.

She was suspended and branded a “kinky cop” in tabloid headlines.

“I was making them, trying to sell them,” she said of the raunchy scenes. “I was in my early 20s. I had been doing acting and pursuing acting as a career. Someone had mentioned filming things like this and I asked if there was any nudity. They said no. I thought it would be fun and interesting and it was interesting.”

In the videos, she is seen kicking and slapping guys around, and even kicking them in the groin, which some say can be pornographic.

“I can understand that, but I was never nude on camera,” she said. “I was never filmed naked or doing sexual acts.”

She says for her it was just like the movie 50 Shades of Grey.

“I don’t look at this as embarrassing thing,” she said. “These are acting roles, filmed acting roles. I am not 100 percent sure why anyone would think I should be embarrassed about it.”

The sheriff of Hudson County, N.J., accused her of “conduct unbecoming of a public employee” and “neglect of duty.”

She said that it never occurred to her that the scenes would be a problem since she wasn’t nude.

Her attorney, Doug Anton, says they’re appealing her firing and he’s confident she’ll be back on the force.

“She’s done nothing wrong,” he told Inside Edition. “She had been an actress in scripted roles.”

She says she “100 percent” wants her job back adding, “I will take every avenue to me to get get it back.”

Inside Edition’s calls to the sheriff for comment were not returned.

