WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) — A memorial will be built at First Responders Park in Westerville in honor of fallen officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering.

The memorial was announced Tuesday evening during a vigil dedicated to the two officers.

Officers Morelli and Joering were shot and killed Saturday while responding to a domestic violence situation in Westerville.