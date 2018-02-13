Missing the Podium: NBC4 Today team tries curling

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s almost impossible to watch the Winter Olympics and not be in awe of the talents of these athletes in various sports. But have you ever thought about just how hard those sports are?

The NBC4 Today team of Monica, Matt, Bob and Jenn thought it would be a good idea to try some of those sport out. Let’s just say, they should probably stick to the studio.

In this edition of “Missing The Podium”, the group headed to the Columbus Curling Club to try their hand at curling, a sport that’s been in the Winter Olympics since 1998.