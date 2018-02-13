New Albany Classic ends after 20 years

NEW ALBANY, OH (WCMH) — After 20 years, the New Albany Classic is hanging up its helmet.

The event posted the following message on its website Tuesday:

After 20 years of extraordinary success in raising support and awareness for family violence,

The Classic has hung up its helmet. Thank you to our volunteers, sponsors, guests, vendors and competitors who helped The Classic end its successful run as the most productive Grand Prix fundraiser in the history of the sport in the United States. The Classic raised more than $32 million for the critical services provided to family violence victims by

The Center for Family Safety and a Healing. We are grateful to our generous community for this extraordinary support. For more information about how you can continue to be a part of this work, go to familysafetyandhealing.org