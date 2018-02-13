PHOTOS: USA hockey defeats Russia 5-0

Members of Team United States pose in the goal before the Women's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round game against Olympic Athletes from Russia on day four of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Hilary Knight #21 of Team USA falls on the ice against Olympic Athletes from Russia during the Women's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Jocelyne Lamoureux #17 of the United States celebrates with teammates after scoring a second period goal against Olympic Athletes from Russia during the Women's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Maria Batalova #22 of Olympic Athlete from Russia battles for the puck with Haley Skarupa #11 of the United States during the Women's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Danielle Cameranesi #24 of Team USA and Valeria Pavlova #15 of Olympic Athlete from Russia battle for the puck during the Women's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Jocelyne Lamoureux #17 of Team USA celebrates scoring against Olympic Athletes from Russia during the Women's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Nicole Hensley #29 of the United States tends goal against Olympic Athletes from Russia during the Women's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Team United States celebrates defeating Team Olympic Athletes from Russia 5-0 in the Women's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round - Group A game on day four of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Hannah Brandt #20 of the United States scores against Valeria Tarakanova #1 of Olympic Athlete from Russia during the Women's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Danielle Cameranesi #24 of the United States dives for the puck against Olympic Athletes from Russia during the Women's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Meghan Duggan #10 of the United States and Yekaterina Lobova #12 of Russia compete for the puck in the third period during the Women's Ice Hockey Preliminary Roundat the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Team United States celebrates a third period goal by Hannah Brandt #20 against Olympic Athletes from Russia during the Women's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. (Photo by Pool/Getty Images)

Hilary Knight #21 and Kendall Coyne #26 of the United States battle for the puck against Olympic Athletes from Russia during the Women's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)