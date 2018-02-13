Police arrest “armed and dangerous” suspect in deadly south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say they have arrested a suspect they deemed “armed and dangerous” after a south Columbus shooting left a man dead.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 1:09am, Feb. 6, officers were called to a residence in the 500 block of East Welch Avenue on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Chad Edward Dunlap, 29, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Dunlap was taken to Grant Medical Center where he died from his injury.

Police say Dunlap and Caleb Michael Kazlausky, became involved in some sort of altercation inside the home when Kazlausky shot Dunlap.

Kazlausky then ran from the scene, according to police.

Columbus police had been searching for Kazlausky after the shooting and had deemed him “armed and dangerous” but have since said he has been arrested.

Kazlausky is facing murder charges.

Anyone with information on this shooting can call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.