Police arrest “armed and dangerous” suspect in deadly south Columbus shooting

By Published:
Caleb Michael Kazlausky

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say they have arrested a suspect they deemed “armed and dangerous” after a south Columbus shooting left a man dead.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 1:09am, Feb. 6, officers were called to a residence in the 500 block of East Welch Avenue on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Chad Edward Dunlap, 29, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Dunlap was taken to Grant Medical Center where he died from his injury.

Police say Dunlap and Caleb Michael Kazlausky, became involved in some sort of altercation inside the home when Kazlausky shot Dunlap.

Kazlausky then ran from the scene, according to police.

Columbus police had been searching for Kazlausky after the shooting and had deemed him “armed and dangerous” but have since said he has been arrested.

Kazlausky is facing murder charges.

Anyone with information on this shooting can call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s