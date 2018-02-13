Rob Porter’s Ex-Wife Rips Kellyanne Conway Over ‘Strong Women’ Remark Amid Abuse Scandal

Two of President Trump’s most senior female advisers are being blasted by one of ousted aide Rob Porter’s ex-wives.

Colbie Holderness, who claims her former husband gave her a black eye, writes in The Washington Post: “Strong women get abused, too.”

The article came after Kellyanne Conway was asked whether she feared for White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, who is currently dating Porter.

“I’ve rarely met somebody so strong with such excellent instincts and loyalty and smarts,” Conway told CNN’s Jake Tapper Sunday on State of the Union.

Holderness fired back in her Post op-ed titled: “Rob Porter Is My Ex-Husband. Here’s What You Should Know About Abuse.”

“Borrowing Conway’s words, I have no reason not to believe her when she says that Hicks is a strong woman. But her statement implies that those who have been in abusive relationships are not strong,” she wrote. “I beg to differ.”

“Recognizing and surviving in an abusive relationship take strength. The abuse can be terrifying, life-threatening and almost constant. Or it can ebb and flow, with no violence for long periods. It’s often the subtler forms of abuse that inflict serious, persistent damage while making it hard for the victim to see the situation clearly,” Holderness added.

“Being strong — with excellent instincts and loyalty and smarts — does not inoculate a person against abuse,” she added.

Holderness also went after White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders for, in her words, declining to say whether the president believes her and another of Porter’s ex-wives, Jennie Willoughby, who also claims she was abused by Porter.

“While I cannot say I am surprised, I expected a woman to do better,” Holderness said.

Porter resigned from his position last week and denies all allegations of domestic abuse.

RELATED STORIES



Rob Porter’s Ex-Wife Warns Hope Hicks That He Will Turn Abusive ‘If He Hasn’t Already’





Hope Hicks at the Center of Controversy Surrounding Ex-Trump Aide Rob Porter





Did Melania Really Swat Trump’s Hand Away?

