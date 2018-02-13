Shaun White tops halfpipe qualifying, sets stage for intense final

NBC Olympics.com Published:
Shaun White

Based on the level of riding in the qualifying round, the men’s snowboard halfpipe final is going to be intense.

Shaun White led the way, but Australia’s Scotty James and Japan’s Ayumu Hirano showed why they’re considered gold medal contenders as well. All three riders landed runs well above what’s normally seen during qualifying events, setting the stage for what could be one of the most progressive halfpipe competitions ever seen in tomorrow’s final.

The U.S. will have a total of four riders, including White, in the final. Ben Frguson, Chase Josey and Jake Pates also advanced out of the qualifying round.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s