Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Models Dish on the 2018 Edition: ‘It’s So Surreal’

The 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has been unveiled and two of the models featured in the magazine are summing up their experiences.

Robyn Lawley appears in a groundbreaking layout called “In Her Own Words,” in which the models chose powerful words that were written on their naked bodies.

“When it comes out, it’s a pinch me moment,” she told Inside Edition of the magazine’s annual spectacle.

She said she has the words “mother,” “lover,” “human,” written on her body. “Human” she says is written on her figure “because I have stretch marks and cellulite. I am like every other woman out there.”

In addition, Lawley said she appreciated that it was an all-women set for her shoot.

“It was a different atmosphere when you have no judgement, no men on set,” she said.

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman also appears in this powerful “In Her Own Words” layout. On her chest is the word “survivor.” She was among the more than 250 women who say they were molested by Dr. Larry Nassar.

She shared her experience and message on Twitter about being photographed in the layout.

Samantha Hoopes is also in the issue.

“It’s so surreal,” the former Carl’s Jr. model said of the experience

“I use to dream of being in the issue, and now I’m here,” she said.

For 24-year-old Danielle Herrington of Compton, Calif., the swimsuit issue comes with a great honor: She is on the cover!

Herrington started her career as a model last year and already landed one of the most coveted magazine gigs.

She’s the third black model to land the cover. Tyra Banks was first in 1997, while Beyonce graced the magazine in 2005.

“I can’t even believe I’m saying this — I am the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model,” Herrington told the magazine. “I can’t wait for everyone to see it. I’m emotional, but I just want to say thank you to everyone who believed in me. I put in so much work for this and I’m feeling very accomplished, happy and excited.”

