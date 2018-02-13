Swiss Olympic curler Dominik Maerki is clockmaker in Arkansas

Aaron Nolan Published:

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (WFLA) – Only time will tell if Olympic curler Dominik Maerki will win the gold medal at PyeongChang Olympics.

Interestingly, Maerki is competing in South Korea as a member of the Swiss curling team even though he now lives in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

[WATCH: Aaron Nolan talks with Dominik Merki]

He said his hometown team in Switzerland invited him to be a part of their team.

Another thing he learned in growing up making clocks. He spent four years in watchmaker school. But he won’t be worried about time in PyeongChang, he’s focused on his sport.

“I’m here for the gold medal and that’s everything,” Maerki said.

He will compete on Valentine’s Day, which will also be put on hold. His wife is home in Arkansas. He wishes she could be with him, but he’s pretty busy, “I don’t have time for her.”

