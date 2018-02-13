Teen’s Dying Words Lead Cops to Her Alleged Killers

A 19-year-old woman found stabbed and dying on the side of a California road used her last breaths to reveal the names of her alleged killers, officials say.

Officers with the California Highway Patrol and Alameda County Fire Paramedics responded to 911 calls about a woman in distress at about 2 a.m. on Monday.

The victim was discovered with life-threatening stab wounds and was airlifted to a hospital, where authorities say she died.

But before she passed, the teen reportedly spoke the names of her two killers.

“Prior to her death, she was able to provide us with pertinent information about her attackers.” the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Investigators say they were led to an address in Modesto, where two 19-year-old suspects, a male and a female, were arrested.

Investigators have not yet identified the victim or the suspects, calling the investigation “still very active.”

