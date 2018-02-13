Time for a Checkup: Diver Appears to Give Shark an Underwater Dental Exam

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

A brave diver recently took to the water in the Bahamas and appeared to give a 14-foot-long, 1,500-pound shark a dental exam.

Texas native Eli Martinez, 47, dove into the waters off Tiger Beach last month and brought a team with him as he met his old friend, Jenn, a shark who inhabits the area.

In video provided by Caters, Martinez, a wildlife photographer and guide, was on the sea floor with a crate and remained calm as Jenn approached him. When she arrived, he opened her massive mouth and looked inside at her razor sharp teeth like a dentist would during an exam.

“Jenn is one of the biggest sharks at Tiger Beach,” Martinez told Caters News. “This was our annual dive, so she is used to us now, and the reason our work seems safe and easy is because we give these sharks the respect they deserve. It is always a privilege to get this close to her and the other sharks.”

Martinez does the particular dive to educate other deep sea enthusiasts about how sharks need to be cared for and protected. 

“Sharks are in serious trouble, due to demand for meat, oil, cartilage, teeth and skin. The high demand for fins has caused global shark populations to decline, and in some areas, collapse,” he said. “Films such as Jaws have caused the public to needlessly fear sharks.

“It makes it hard for the public to support conservation efforts, because many people still believe that the only good shark is a dead shark.”

RELATED STORIES


Beachgoer Grabs Shark With His Bare Hands After It Got a Little Too Close to Swimmers


Drone Footage Captures Harrowing Moment a School of Sharks Surround Little Boy


Honeymoon Horror: Newlywed Bitten by Shark During Post-Wedding Getaway

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s