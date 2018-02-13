Top Spots: Best fish fry locations in central Ohio

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — With the start of Lent tomorrow, it’s time for our annual list of best fish fries in central Ohio!
Many Catholics and others of the Christian faith abstain from eating meat on Fridays during Lent, and instead choose to eat fish. We asked NBC4 viewers where their favorite places are to get their fried fish fix in central Ohio.
Here are our viewers’ choices for the best fish fries in the area (we’ve also included a list of parish fish fries from the Catholic Times):
Best Restaurants for Fried Fish
Located at 1216 W. Fifth Ave., Marino’s is famous in central Ohio for their award-winning fish and chips. You can get a 2-piece fish and chips combo, served with two hushpuppies for just $6.80.
As it says on their menu, every night is a Friday night fish fry at Old Bag of Nails. This small central Ohio-based chain is a perennial favorite when it comes to British-style fish and chips. A platter will run you $13.99, but trust us when we say it’s worth every penny. Click here to find the location nearest you.
Fisher Fish & Chicken Restaurant
With a name like Fisher, you have to bet they know their stuff. With more than 8 varieties of fish including smelts, Tilapia, Boston Blue and more, you’re sure to find a fish dinner to suit your palate. All dinners are served with fries or coleslaw and bread and start around $6.49 for a 2-piece meal. Fisher is located at 3685 E. Livingston Ave. in Columbus.
Viewers rave about the fish at Madison’s Bar & Grill. Located 226 Madison Ave. in Lancaster, this hole-in-the-wall establishment has some of the best fish sandwiches around and patrons love their fish and chips as well.
Located at 60 Oak Meadow Drive in Pataskala, viewers love Rusty’s hand-battered fried cod. You can snag a basket of fish and chips starting at just $6. In a hurry? Don’t worry — you can call ahead for curbside service.
Parish Fish Fries (for a printable list, click here):
CENTER-SOUTH
• ST. PATRICK CHURCH
280 N Grant Ave, Columbus
Fridays; 2/16-3/23 • 5-7 PM
• ST. DOMINIC CHURCH
453 N 20th St, Columbus
(Parish Center, rear of Church)
Saturday, 3/10 • 11 AM-5 PM
• ST. LADISLAS CHURCH
277 Reeb Ave, Columbus (Huber Hall)
Spaghetti Dinner
Sunday, 3/11 • Noon-5 PM
NORTHWEST
• ST. FRANCIS OF ASSISI CHURCH
386 Buttles Ave, Columbus
Lenten Soup Suppers
Wednesdays • After 6 PM Mass
• OUR LADY OF VICTORY CHURCH
1559 Roxbury Rd, Columbus
Fridays; 2/16-3/23 • 4:30-7 PM
• ST. ANDREW CHURCH
1899 McCoy Rd, Upper Arlington
Friday; 3/16 • 4:30-7 PM
• ST. JOAN OF ARC CHURCH
10700 Liberty Rd, Powell
Fridays; 2/16-3/23 • 5-7:30 PM
• ST. BRENDAN CHURCH
4475 Dublin Rd, Hilliard (In School)
Fridays; 2/16-3/23 • 4:30-7:30 PM
• ST. BRIGID OF KILDARE CHURCH
7179 Avery Rd, Dublin
Lenten Soup Suppers
Tuesdays; 2/20-3/20
• ST. CHRISTOPHER CHURCH
1420 Grandview Ave, Columbus
Lenten Pasta Dinners
Fridays; 2/16-3/23 • 5-7 PM
• ST. MARGARET OF CORTONA
1600 N Hague Ave, Columbus
Fridays; 2/16-3/23 • 4:30-7:30 PM
NORTH HIGH
• IMMACULATE CONCEPTION
414 E North Broadway, Columbus (Marian Hall)
Fridays; 2/16-3/23 • 5-7:30 PM
• ST. MICHAEL CHURCH
5750 N High St, Worthington
Fridays; 2/16-3/23 • 5-8 PM
NORTHLAND
• CHURCH OF THE RESURRECTION
6300 E Dublin-Granville Rd,
New Albany (Ministry Center)
Fridays; 2/16-3/23 • 5-7:30 PM
• ST. ANTHONY CHURCH
1300 Urban Dr, Columbus
Spaghetti Dinner
Sunday, 2/25 • Noon-6:30 PM
• ST. ELIZABETH CHURCH
6077 Sharon Woods Blvd, Columbus
Soup Suppers on Tuesdays 6:30-7:30 PM
Fish Fry on Fridays; 2/16-3/23 5-7 PM
• ST. JOHN NEUMANN CHURCH
9633 E State Route 37, Sunbury (Social Hall)
Fridays; 2/16-3/23 • 4 -7 PM
• St. MATTHIAS CHURCH
1582 Ferris Rd, Columbus
Fridays; 2/16-3/23 • 4:30-7:30 PM
• ST. PAUL CHURCH
313 N State St, Westerville (Miller Hall)
Fridays; 2/16, 3/2, 3/9, 3/16, 3/23 • 5-7:30 PM
WEST
• OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP
3752 Broadway, Grove City (School Cafeteria)
Fridays; 2/16-3/23 • 5-7:30 PM
• SS. SIMON & JUDE CHURCH
9350 High Free Pike, West Jefferson
Meatless Pasta Dinner
Fridays, 3/9, 3/16, 3/23 • 4:30-7 PM
• ST. CECILIA CHURCH
434 Norton Rd, Columbus (School Hall)
Fridays; 2/16-3/23 • 5-7:30 PM
• ST. JOSEPH CHURCH
670 W Main St, Plain City
Fridays; 2/16-3/23 • 5:30-8 PM
• ST. PATRICK CHURCH
61 S Union St, London
Fridays; 2/16-3/23 • 4:30-7:30 PM
• ST. STEPHEN THE MARTYR CHURCH
4131 Clime Rd, Columbus (West entrance )
Fridays; 2/16-3/23 • 5-7 PM
EAST
• CHRIST THE KING CHURCH
2777 E Livingston Ave, Columbus
All Saints Academy Gym
Fridays; 2/23, 3/9 • 5-8 PM
• HOLY SPIRIT CHURCH
4383 E Broad St, Columbus (Parish Hall)
Fridays; 2/16-3/23 • 5:30-7:30 PM
• OUR LADY OF THE MIRACULOUS MEDAL CHURCH
5225 Refugee Rd, Columbus
Fridays; 2/16-3/16 • 6-7:30 PM
After Stations of the Cross
• ST. ELIZABETH SETON PARISH
600 Hill Rd N, Pickerington
(Parish Activity Center)
Fridays; 2/16-3/23 • 5 -7 PM
• ST. CATHARINE CHURCH
500 S Gould Rd, Columbus
Fridays, 2/16, 2/23, 3/16, 3/23 • 4:30-7:30 PM
• ST. MATTHEW THE APOSTLE
807 Havens Corners Rd, Gahanna
Fridays; 2/16-3/23 • 4:45-7 PM
• St. PIUS X CHURCH
1051 S Waggoner Rd, Reynoldsburg
Fridays, 2/16, 3/2, 3/23 • 5:30-7:30 PM
OUTSIDE COLUMBUS
• OUR LADY of LOURDES CHURCH
1033 W 5th St, Marysville
Fridays; 2/16-3/23 • 5-7:30 PM
• ST. MARY CHURCH
66 E William St, Delaware
Fridays; 2/16-3/23 • 5-7 PM
• ST. MARY CHURCH
K of C Hall – 1232 E Center St, Marion
Fridays; 2/9-3/23 • 5-7:30 PM
• CHURCH OF THE ASCENSION
555 S Main St, Johnstown
Fridays; 2/16-3/23 • 5-7 PM
• NEWARK CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL
1 Green Wave Dr, Newark
Fridays; 2/16-3/23 • 4-7 PM
• ST. EDWARD THE CONFESSOR
785 Newark Rd, Granville
Fridays; 2/23-3/23 • 5-7:30 PM
(Seniors served at 4 PM)
• ST. LEONARD CHUCH
57 Dorsey Mill Rd, Heath
Fridays; 2/16, 2/23, 3/2, 3/9 • 5-7 PM
• ST. LUKE CHURCH
7 W Rambo St, Danville (Community Center)
Fridays; 2/16-3/23 • 5-7 PM
• ST. VINCENT DE PAUL CHURCH
206 E Chestnut St, Mount Vernon (School Gym)
Fridays; 2/16-3/23 • 4:30-7 PM
• CHURCH OF THE HOLY TRINITY
1835 Dover-Zoar Rd, Bolivar
Fridays; 2/16-3/23 • 4-7 PM
• SACRED HEART CHURCH
777 3rd St NE, New Philadelphia
(Tuscarawas Central Catholic High School)
Fridays; 2/16-3/23 • 4-7 PM
• SACRED HEARTS CHURCH
4680 U.S. Highway 42,Cardington
Friday, 3/16 • 5-7:30 PM
• ST. JOHN CHURCH
351 N Market St, Logan
Fridays; 2/16-3/23 • 4:30 -7 PM
• ST. COLMAN OF CLOYNE CHURCH
219 S North St, Washington Court House
Fridays; 2/16-3/23 • 4:30-7 PM
• ST. JOSEPH CHURCH
K of C Hall – 2489 N Court St, Circleville
Fridays; 2/9-3/23 • 4:30 – 6:30PM
• BISHOP FLAGET SCHOOL
St. Mary Family Life Center
61 South Paint St, Chillicothe
Fridays; 2/16-3/23 • 4-7 PM
• ST. PETER IN CHAINS CHURCH
2167 Lick Run Lyra Rd, Wheelersburg
Fridays; 2/16-3/23 • 4:30-7 PM