Top Spots: Best fish fry locations in central Ohio

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — With the start of Lent tomorrow, it’s time for our annual list of best fish fries in central Ohio!

Many Catholics and others of the Christian faith abstain from eating meat on Fridays during Lent, and instead choose to eat fish. We asked NBC4 viewers where their favorite places are to get their fried fish fix in central Ohio.

Here are our viewers’ choices for the best fish fries in the area (we’ve also included a list of parish fish fries from the Catholic Times):

Best Restaurants for Fried Fish

Marino’s Seafood Fish & Chips

Located at 1216 W. Fifth Ave., Marino’s is famous in central Ohio for their award-winning fish and chips. You can get a 2-piece fish and chips combo, served with two hushpuppies for just $6.80.

Old Bag of Nails Pub

As it says on their menu, every night is a Friday night fish fry at Old Bag of Nails. This small central Ohio-based chain is a perennial favorite when it comes to British-style fish and chips. A platter will run you $13.99, but trust us when we say it’s worth every penny. Click here to find the location nearest you.

Fisher Fish & Chicken Restaurant

With a name like Fisher, you have to bet they know their stuff. With more than 8 varieties of fish including smelts, Tilapia, Boston Blue and more, you’re sure to find a fish dinner to suit your palate. All dinners are served with fries or coleslaw and bread and start around $6.49 for a 2-piece meal. Fisher is located at 3685 E. Livingston Ave. in Columbus.

Madison’s Fish

Viewers rave about the fish at Madison’s Bar & Grill. Located 226 Madison Ave. in Lancaster, this hole-in-the-wall establishment has some of the best fish sandwiches around and patrons love their fish and chips as well.

Rusty’s Wharf

Located at 60 Oak Meadow Drive in Pataskala, viewers love Rusty’s hand-battered fried cod. You can snag a basket of fish and chips starting at just $6. In a hurry? Don’t worry — you can call ahead for curbside service.

Parish Fish Fries (for a printable list, click here):

CENTER-SOUTH

• ST. PATRICK CHURCH

280 N Grant Ave, Columbus

Fridays; 2/16-3/23 • 5-7 PM

• ST. DOMINIC CHURCH

453 N 20th St, Columbus

(Parish Center, rear of Church)

Saturday, 3/10 • 11 AM-5 PM

• ST. LADISLAS CHURCH

277 Reeb Ave, Columbus (Huber Hall)

Spaghetti Dinner

Sunday, 3/11 • Noon-5 PM

NORTHWEST

• ST. FRANCIS OF ASSISI CHURCH

386 Buttles Ave, Columbus

Lenten Soup Suppers

Wednesdays • After 6 PM Mass

• OUR LADY OF VICTORY CHURCH

1559 Roxbury Rd, Columbus

Fridays; 2/16-3/23 • 4:30-7 PM

• ST. ANDREW CHURCH

1899 McCoy Rd, Upper Arlington

Friday; 3/16 • 4:30-7 PM

• ST. JOAN OF ARC CHURCH

10700 Liberty Rd, Powell

Fridays; 2/16-3/23 • 5-7:30 PM

• ST. BRENDAN CHURCH

4475 Dublin Rd, Hilliard (In School)

Fridays; 2/16-3/23 • 4:30-7:30 PM

• ST. BRIGID OF KILDARE CHURCH

7179 Avery Rd, Dublin

Lenten Soup Suppers

Tuesdays; 2/20-3/20

• ST. CHRISTOPHER CHURCH

1420 Grandview Ave, Columbus

Lenten Pasta Dinners

Fridays; 2/16-3/23 • 5-7 PM

• ST. MARGARET OF CORTONA

1600 N Hague Ave, Columbus

Fridays; 2/16-3/23 • 4:30-7:30 PM

NORTH HIGH

• IMMACULATE CONCEPTION

414 E North Broadway, Columbus (Marian Hall)

Fridays; 2/16-3/23 • 5-7:30 PM

• ST. MICHAEL CHURCH

5750 N High St, Worthington

Fridays; 2/16-3/23 • 5-8 PM

NORTHLAND

• CHURCH OF THE RESURRECTION

6300 E Dublin-Granville Rd,

New Albany (Ministry Center)

Fridays; 2/16-3/23 • 5-7:30 PM

• ST. ANTHONY CHURCH

1300 Urban Dr, Columbus

Spaghetti Dinner

Sunday, 2/25 • Noon-6:30 PM

• ST. ELIZABETH CHURCH

6077 Sharon Woods Blvd, Columbus

Soup Suppers on Tuesdays 6:30-7:30 PM

Fish Fry on Fridays; 2/16-3/23 5-7 PM

• ST. JOHN NEUMANN CHURCH

9633 E State Route 37, Sunbury (Social Hall)

Fridays; 2/16-3/23 • 4 -7 PM

• St. MATTHIAS CHURCH

1582 Ferris Rd, Columbus

Fridays; 2/16-3/23 • 4:30-7:30 PM

• ST. PAUL CHURCH

313 N State St, Westerville (Miller Hall)

Fridays; 2/16, 3/2, 3/9, 3/16, 3/23 • 5-7:30 PM

WEST

• OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP

3752 Broadway, Grove City (School Cafeteria)

Fridays; 2/16-3/23 • 5-7:30 PM

• SS. SIMON & JUDE CHURCH

9350 High Free Pike, West Jefferson

Meatless Pasta Dinner

Fridays, 3/9, 3/16, 3/23 • 4:30-7 PM

• ST. CECILIA CHURCH

434 Norton Rd, Columbus (School Hall)

Fridays; 2/16-3/23 • 5-7:30 PM

• ST. JOSEPH CHURCH

670 W Main St, Plain City

Fridays; 2/16-3/23 • 5:30-8 PM

• ST. PATRICK CHURCH

61 S Union St, London

Fridays; 2/16-3/23 • 4:30-7:30 PM

• ST. STEPHEN THE MARTYR CHURCH

4131 Clime Rd, Columbus (West entrance )

Fridays; 2/16-3/23 • 5-7 PM

EAST

• CHRIST THE KING CHURCH

2777 E Livingston Ave, Columbus

All Saints Academy Gym

Fridays; 2/23, 3/9 • 5-8 PM

• HOLY SPIRIT CHURCH

4383 E Broad St, Columbus (Parish Hall)

Fridays; 2/16-3/23 • 5:30-7:30 PM

• OUR LADY OF THE MIRACULOUS MEDAL CHURCH

5225 Refugee Rd, Columbus

Fridays; 2/16-3/16 • 6-7:30 PM

After Stations of the Cross

• ST. ELIZABETH SETON PARISH

600 Hill Rd N, Pickerington

(Parish Activity Center)

Fridays; 2/16-3/23 • 5 -7 PM

• ST. CATHARINE CHURCH

500 S Gould Rd, Columbus

Fridays, 2/16, 2/23, 3/16, 3/23 • 4:30-7:30 PM

• ST. MATTHEW THE APOSTLE

807 Havens Corners Rd, Gahanna

Fridays; 2/16-3/23 • 4:45-7 PM

• St. PIUS X CHURCH

1051 S Waggoner Rd, Reynoldsburg

Fridays, 2/16, 3/2, 3/23 • 5:30-7:30 PM

OUTSIDE COLUMBUS

• OUR LADY of LOURDES CHURCH

1033 W 5th St, Marysville

Fridays; 2/16-3/23 • 5-7:30 PM

• ST. MARY CHURCH

66 E William St, Delaware

Fridays; 2/16-3/23 • 5-7 PM

• ST. MARY CHURCH

K of C Hall – 1232 E Center St, Marion

Fridays; 2/9-3/23 • 5-7:30 PM

• CHURCH OF THE ASCENSION

555 S Main St, Johnstown

Fridays; 2/16-3/23 • 5-7 PM

• NEWARK CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL

1 Green Wave Dr, Newark

Fridays; 2/16-3/23 • 4-7 PM

• ST. EDWARD THE CONFESSOR

785 Newark Rd, Granville

Fridays; 2/23-3/23 • 5-7:30 PM

(Seniors served at 4 PM)

• ST. LEONARD CHUCH

57 Dorsey Mill Rd, Heath

Fridays; 2/16, 2/23, 3/2, 3/9 • 5-7 PM

• ST. LUKE CHURCH

7 W Rambo St, Danville (Community Center)

Fridays; 2/16-3/23 • 5-7 PM

• ST. VINCENT DE PAUL CHURCH

206 E Chestnut St, Mount Vernon (School Gym)

Fridays; 2/16-3/23 • 4:30-7 PM

• CHURCH OF THE HOLY TRINITY

1835 Dover-Zoar Rd, Bolivar

Fridays; 2/16-3/23 • 4-7 PM

• SACRED HEART CHURCH

777 3rd St NE, New Philadelphia

(Tuscarawas Central Catholic High School)

Fridays; 2/16-3/23 • 4-7 PM

• SACRED HEARTS CHURCH

4680 U.S. Highway 42,Cardington

Friday, 3/16 • 5-7:30 PM

• ST. JOHN CHURCH

351 N Market St, Logan

Fridays; 2/16-3/23 • 4:30 -7 PM

• ST. COLMAN OF CLOYNE CHURCH

219 S North St, Washington Court House

Fridays; 2/16-3/23 • 4:30-7 PM

• ST. JOSEPH CHURCH

K of C Hall – 2489 N Court St, Circleville

Fridays; 2/9-3/23 • 4:30 – 6:30PM

• BISHOP FLAGET SCHOOL

St. Mary Family Life Center

61 South Paint St, Chillicothe

Fridays; 2/16-3/23 • 4-7 PM

• ST. PETER IN CHAINS CHURCH

2167 Lick Run Lyra Rd, Wheelersburg

Fridays; 2/16-3/23 • 4:30-7 PM