Troopers seize nearly $200K worth of marijuana during traffic stop

Troopers in northeast Ohio seized nearly $200,000 worth of marijuana during a traffic stop Tuesday morning. (Photo courtesy: Ohio State Highway Patrol)

BOSTON TWP, OH (WCMH) — Three Ohio men are facing felony charges after troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol seized nearly $200,000 worth of marijuana during a traffic stop in northeast Ohio.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers stopped a Honda Accord on Interstate 80 near mile marker 175 Monday morning for a following too close violation. The state patrol says troopers observed criminal indicators and a drug-sniffing K9 alerted to the vehicle.

Upon conducting a probable cause search, troopers found 43 pounds of marijuana, two pounds of solid hash, three pounds of marijuana-laced edibles and 950 milliliters of liquid codeine in the vehicle.

Officers arrested Nathan Grootegoed, 22, of Hudson, Dante Petrus, 20, of Poland, and Marcus Carpenter, 21, of Cuyahoga Falls. The three men are charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana — both second-degree felonies — and possession and trafficking in hash — both third-degree felonies.

