TV Station Blasted After Graphic Indicates ‘P.F. Chang’ Is Hosting the Olympics

A Chicago news station made an unfortunate gaffe when it ran a graphic that indicated the 2018 Winter Olympics are being held at P.F. Chang’s.

A graphic with the text “P.F. Chang 2018” was shown as broadcast journalist Mark Rivera read a serious news story Saturday morning on ABC affiliate WLS-TV.

The graphic also included an inaccurate Olympics logo with only four rings instead of five.

P.F. Chang’s is a chain restaurant that serves Asian-inspired dishes.

The 2018 Winter Olympics are currently being held in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The blunder quickly caught the attention of internet crusaders who took the news station to task.

“Bruh they even got the wrong logo for the Olympics,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“This is when you run a ‘free Korean chicken stir fry entrée with purchase of another adult entrée to anyone who can correctly pronounce Pyeongchang’ promotion,” another person quipped.

Even P.F. Chang’s got in on the fun, tweeting, “Contrary to this broadcast, we’re not hosting the games.”

A spokeswoman for WLS-TV apologized for the mix-up and told Chicago Inc. that the graphic was created by sports anchor Mark Giangreco for a “satirical piece” in which viewers were encouraged to invent their own Olympic sports.

The same graphic was used during that segment, which aired on Friday night.

