VIDEO: Ohio man charged after anonymous citizen records animal abuse

**Warning: The video in this story may be considered graphic**

By Published:

BUTLER CO., OH (WCMH) — An Ohio man is facing animal cruelty charges after he was recorded on a surveillance camera abusing a dog.

According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Kristopher Johnson, 21, from Hamilton, was recorded beating a pit bull named Zeus with a thick leash rope. An anonymous citizen gave the video to authorities, and Zeus was removed from the home by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Dog Wardens.

Johnson is charged with animal cruelty, a misdemeanor offense.

“It’s a shame a crime like this doesn’t fit the felony statute,” Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said. “People like this deserve far worse punishments for their abusive actions. It takes a real weak person to abuse a defenseless animal and it disgusts anyone who is a normal human being.”

Johnson is scheduled to appear in Hamilton Municipal Court on Thursday, Feb. 15, at 8am.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s