VIDEO: Ohio man charged after anonymous citizen records animal abuse

BUTLER CO., OH (WCMH) — An Ohio man is facing animal cruelty charges after he was recorded on a surveillance camera abusing a dog.

According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Kristopher Johnson, 21, from Hamilton, was recorded beating a pit bull named Zeus with a thick leash rope. An anonymous citizen gave the video to authorities, and Zeus was removed from the home by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Dog Wardens.

Johnson is charged with animal cruelty, a misdemeanor offense.

“It’s a shame a crime like this doesn’t fit the felony statute,” Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said. “People like this deserve far worse punishments for their abusive actions. It takes a real weak person to abuse a defenseless animal and it disgusts anyone who is a normal human being.”

Johnson is scheduled to appear in Hamilton Municipal Court on Thursday, Feb. 15, at 8am.