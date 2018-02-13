Westerville Public Library to close Friday to allow staff to attend officers’ funeral services

By Published:
Photo courtesy: Westerville Public Library via Facebook

WESTERVILLE (WCMH) — Westerville Public Library will be closed on Friday, Feb. 16, to honor fallen officers Tony Morelli and Eric Joering.

Officer Morelli worked special duty at the library as a security monitor for more than 20 years. In a statement, the library said Officer Morelli believed working at the library gave him the opportunity to get to know citizens on their better days, because most officers meet people on their worst days.

“Westerville is going through a time of tremendous sadness and loss,” Erin Francoeur, executive director of Westerville Public Library, wrote in a message to staff. “Let us remember and build on the strength and kindness that defined the character of these men.”

Library staff will have the opportunity to attend the funeral services for officers Morelli and Joering while the library is closed Friday.

