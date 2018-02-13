What you missed in PyeongChang last night: Chloe Kim, Shaun White thrill in halfpipe

Primetime Spotlight

All eyes turned to Chloe Kim in the halfpipe final. The 17-year-old had to manage huge expectations as the clear gold-medal favorite. Maddie Mastro, Arielle Gold and five-time Olympian Kelly Clark were all hoping to make it a U.S. sweep in the event. More on the outcome of the event below.

The Alpine combined event featured Marcel Hischer of Austria and American Ted Ligety. Hischer finally won an elusive Olympic gold medal. Ligety finished fifth overall.

Chloe Kim delivers like a veteran, wins gold in women’s halfpipe

The 17-year-old lived up to all the hype in her Olympic debut and won the gold medal in halfpipe with a score of 98.25. Kim was the last to ride in the first run, and, despite the wait, was able to take all the pressure off herself.

In her first run, she landed a backside air, frontside 1080, cab 720, frontside 900, McTwist and frontside inverted 720. It earned her a 93.75 and gave her a huge lead over the rest of the group.

Over the final two runs, the field tried to match Kim, but many couldn’t land the frontside 1080. By the time Kim’s final run came, she knew she had already secured the gold medal. Kim went for broke anyways. She landed her signature back-to-back 1080s.

In true teenager form, Kim was back to tweeting in the middle of the final event. She let followers know she was hungry after not finishing her breakfast that morning.

China’s Liu Jiayu played spoiler to an American sweep. With a score of 89.75 on her second run, the three-time Olympian earned a silver medal.

Americans Arielle Gold and Kelly Clark battled for the bronze medal. Ultimately, Gold bumped Clark out of third by landing a frontside 1080 in her final run.

Clark, a five-time Olympian, was competing in what is expected to be her last Olympics. If she is done, Clark finishes her career with a gold medal, two bronze medals and two fourth-place finishes.

The “flying tomato” is back as Shaun White dominates the halfpipe qualifying round

In the 20th anniversary of snowboard halfpipe’s Olympic debut, Shuan White proved why he’s still one of the best in the sport. Five riders scored higher than 90 points, with White’s 98.50 leading the way. The scores were well above what’s normally seen in qualifying events.

Shaun White finished in first, but Australia’s Scotty James and Japan’s Ayumu Hirano proved they could challenge for the gold medal. Even though all three riders had already secured spots in the final, they chose to try and one-up each other in the last run of qualifying. White finished on top after displaying huge air and landing back-to-back double cork 1260s.

The final will take place Wednesday morning (Tuesday night in the U.S.). If White can avenge his Sochi performance and win gold, he will be the first snowboarder to win three Olympic gold medals.

Americans Ben Ferguson, Chase Josey and Jake Pates also all qualified for the final.

A few items to note: Snowboarders have won all three of Team USA’s gold medals at the Games. The next gold medal will be Team USA’s 100th gold medal all-time.

Marcel Hirscher finally captures gold

The first Alpine skiing event of the Olympics finally got underway. Austria’s Marcel Hirscher finally won a gold medal at the Olympics, something that has eluded him for years. France’s Alexis Pinturault claimed the silver medal, while fellow Frenchman Victor Muffat-Jeandet earned the bronze medal.

Hirscher, 28, has won the overall World Cup title for a record six consecutive seasons but only had won Olympic medal, a silver medal in the slalom event. He will be a medal favorite in the giant slalom and slalom events.

Ted Ligety, the 2006 Olympic gold medalist in the event, was the top American finisher. He finished in fifth overall. Countryman Bryce Bennett was 17th.

Team OAR defeats Norway for bronze medal

The Olympic Athletes from Russia made history as the first team to win a medal in mixed doubles curling as this year was the event’s debut. Team OAR won 8-4 over Norway.

The Olympic Athletes from Russia pretty much dominated the game. They led 5-2 at the break. Team OAR tallied a point in the final three frames to extend their lead.

Canada will face Switzerland in the gold medal game at 6:05 a.m. ET.

Quick start leads Canada to a 4-1 win vs. Finland

Meghan Agosta of Canada scored her 16th Olympic goal, taking possession of second place on Canada’s all-time Olympic scoring list. She only needs three more goals in this year’s tournament to tie Hayley Wickenheiser for the all-time record.

The win sets Canada up for securing a berth in the semifinals. If Team USA wins against OAR, then Canada and the U.S. will secure spots in the semifinals.

44-year-old Riika Valila scored her first goal of the tournament for Finland. She broke her own record as the oldest female hockey player to score a goal at the Winter Games.

Cross-country individual qualification gets underway for men and women

Three of the four U.S. women qualified for the quarterfinals in the individual sprint. Jessie Diggins, Sadie Bjornsen and Sophie Caldwell all advanced.

On the men’s side, Americans Simi Hamilton and Erik Bjornsen qualified for the quarterfinals.