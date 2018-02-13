Woman with rare disease wakes up with British accent

PHOENIX, AZ (WCMH) — An Arizona woman has been diagnosed with Foreign Accent Syndrome after she woke up from a painful headache speaking with a British accent.

Michelle Myers has never left the United States, but she currently has a British accent.

“Who would do this for attention? I don’t know,” Myers tells KNXV.

This is actually the third time Myers has gone to sleep because of a blinding headache only to wake with a foreign accent.

“They send in the psychiatrist at hospital and make sure you’re not a loon,” says Myers.

No, she’s not crazy. She suffers from Foreign Accent Syndrome, which is a rare condition that is usually associated with a stroke, neurological damage or another underlying health issue.

She has also been diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, which causes bruising and painful joints, and, for the time being, it’s also turned her British.

