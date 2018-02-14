Actor Luke Wilson, pro golfer Bill Haas injured in fatal car crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Professional golfer Bill Haas was hospitalized but escaped serious injuries following a rollover crash in Los Angeles that killed the driver of the Ferrari he was riding in and injured the driver of a BMW, officials said Wednesday.

The two cars collided in the wealthy Pacific Palisades neighborhood around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Los Angeles police Officer James Stoughton.

A third vehicle driven by actor Luke Wilson was clipped by the Ferrari, Stoughton said. Wilson was not hurt.

The driver of the Ferrari, who died at the scene, was a member of the family that Haas was staying with as he prepared to play this week in the Genesis Open at nearby Riviera Country Club, the golfer’s manager Allen Hobbs said.

“While Bill escaped serious injuries and has been released from the hospital, he is understandably shaken up and — more importantly — his deepest condolences go out to the host family during this tragic and difficult time,” Hobbs said in a statement.

The 35-year-old Haas, a six-time PGA Tour winner and the son of golfer Jay Haas, will withdraw from the tournament, he said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The driver of the BMW, a 50-year-old woman, was hospitalized in serious condition, Stoughton said.

A message seeking comment was left for a representative for Wilson, star of films including “Legally Blonde,” ”Idiocracy” and “The Royal Tenenbaums.”

