Alligator Holds Up Traffic Before Being Coaxed Across the Road by Florida Cop

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

Why did the alligator cross the road? It didn’t.

At least not without some coaxing by a Florida cop who was called to the scene Sunday when one of the reptiles was found languishing in a Naples roadway.

Deputies from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office had to stop traffic at about 3:30 a.m. to aid the gator.

The four- to five-foot alligator was reported to have been hit by a vehicle “but appeared to be OK,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

A corporal with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office was able to redirect the gator to safety and back into a nearby lake.

While this gator walked away willingly, even casually as an onlooker recorded the encounter on video, a recent incident in Sarasota had a little more drama.

In a grocery store parking lot, a much feistier gator was discovered hanging out beneath a car that was parked outside a Winn-Dixie.

The four-footer made up for its size by putting up a big fight and officers eventually had to tape its mouth shut and place the gator in the back of a sheriff’s vehicle. 

That gator was later released safely, far away from the grocery store.

