At Least 20 Injured During Shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Gunman at Large

Deborah Hastings, Deborah Hastings Published: Updated:

At least 20 people are injured at a Florida high school after a gunman opened fire Wednesday.

The school has been placed on lockdown as authorities search for a gunman at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

A number of students fled and others hid in closets and classrooms.

The Broward County Sheriff’s office estimated 20 to 50 people had been injured. The shooter was described as a white male wearing a burgundy shirt and a black hat.

News footage showed students being led away by officers with their hands raised. Some were crying. There were no immediate reports of fatalities.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates. 

