Bringing together Harmony Project

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Bringing 500 people together with one formal rehearsal to record a music video seems like a recipe for disaster, but not for David Brown and Harmony Project.

“For David to come in and say here’s a new song and ‘Oh yeah, we’re going to perform this in a video next week.’ He does things all the time that blow me away” said Reggie Jackson, a drummer for Harmony Project.

The purpose of the video is to spread love and kindness through song. This year, the choir performed “Everyday People”, a song released in 1968 that is still just as relevant today.

“It’s a really awesome message that we need to live together every day ” said Stephanie Reis, a soloist for Harmony Project.

The video was made possible by Kind Columbus, an initiative through the Columbus Foundation to spread kindness throughout central Ohio. You can spread love and kindness by sharing the video using #DearAmericans & #LiveTogether

To learn more about the Harmony Project, visit harmonyproject.com