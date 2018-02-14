Central Ohioans say they want more answers about how proposed SNAP changes would impact them

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A food box delivery program is part of a proposed budget that came out on Monday which would affect those participating in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, also known as SNAP.

This plan would mean more than 16 million households would have half of their benefits going towards this box program.

Essentially, this new proposal would scale back food stamps in favor of the food box delivery program. The Deputy Director of Communications for Franklin County Department of Job and Family Services says in the month of December 2017, they had an average of about 171,370 on food assistance. About 56 percent of those recipients are children or the elderly. People on Wednesday didn’t seem totally for or against it – they just want more questions answered about the proposal.

Shirley Payne says she has been on the SNAP program and wonders how the new proposal would work.

“Well my thoughts are how is it going to work when the deliveries are set for a certain time?” she says. “What if you have a doctor’s appointment? Or you’re not home and they come at that time and you’re not there, do you not receive your food? What’s in your food meal? I have high blood pressure, there’s certain things I have to stay away from and certain things I need to eat… people with diabetes, are they going to be healthy?”

Reverend John Edgar is the Executive Director of community development For All People, a nonprofit on the south side of Columbus that he says services more than 20,000 low income people each year. He does not think the new proposal would benefit the people he sees each day.

“It’s a terrible idea, it will be extremely harmful to thousands of low income people just here in Columbus, let alone the devastating impact it would across the country.”

He thinks people should be able to go to stores and pick out the food they want.

Octavia, who’s been on the SNAP program for 17 years, supports her family of five. She tells NBC4 she’s seen food stamps being sold on the streets so clearly sees flaws in the current program, but still likes to choose her own food.

“I mean, you’re picking out food for people to bring a box to deliver to somebody’s house, and then what if there’s stuff in there that they can’t eat, what if there’s stuff in there my kids can’t eat? So that’s why the SNAP program with the card is easier for me to go to the store and just pick the things they can eat myself.”

When speaking with the county on what they’ve heard about the box program proposal they directed us to the state Department of Job and Family Services for comment – the state responded by email saying they could talk about the snap program however in regards to the new proposal: “We will have no comment on the proposed budget either on air or by email.”

Since this is a proposal at this time, there is not and actual date which this program could go into effect.