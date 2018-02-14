Columbus police looking for missing 88-year-old man who suffers from memory issues

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are looking for a missing 88-year-old man who was last seen Wednesday morning.

According to Columbus police, Paul Ginn was driving a 1998 red Chevrolet S10 pickup truck with Ohio license plate number DHQ1501 around 10:30 this morning. He was going from the west side of Columbus to the Pickaway County Fairgrounds.

Ginn was last seen wearing a Cleveland Browns jacket, gray corduroy pants, slip-on boots and a brown or tweed touring cap. Police say he walks with a cane.

Police say Ginn suffers from memory-related issues due to an underlying medical condition.