Community members pack First Responders Park for vigil for fallen Westerville officers

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) – More than a thousand people flooded First Responders Park to mourn the deaths of fallen officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli. Carrie Hancock went to high school with Joering back in 1997. She can’t believe he’s dead.

“We shouldn’t be here. None of us should be here having to do this for him or officer Morelli,” said Hancock.

She remembers Joering’s kind demeanor.

“Eric was just that person you could always just sit and talk to. He ain’t going to judge you and never was going to judge me,” said Hancock.

Fidel Quinones brought his family to the vigil to pay their respects.

“It’s an excellent community. Small town.  People know each other and they support each other,” said Quinones.

Officials announced that they are building a memorial for both officers right here at the park.

