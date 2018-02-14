Connecticut woman arrested for pooping in cul-de-sac three times in same month

EAST GRANBY, CT (WCMH) — A Connecticut woman has been arrested after she defecated in a cul-de-sac three times in a month, according to NBC New York.

The investigation began in November, when a resident found needles and feces on the cul-de-sac. Police looked into the situation and determined the feces was human, and also found toilet paper in the area.

More feces were found in the road Nov. 16, and a motion-activated camera was placed in the area to help identify the suspect.

On Dec. 5, after a third time residents found poop on the cul-de-sac, police were able to identify 43-year-old Holly Malone as a suspect based on her vehicle.

Authorities say Malone admitted to being the source of feces found in the road. Malone reportedly said she did it because she could not make it to her destination or a bathroom in time.

She said she is lactose intolerant and is not supposed to eat or drink dairy products, but occasionally does.

She was charged with second-degree breach of peace. Bond was set at $500 and she is due in court on March 1.