Crews Rescue Stranded Hikers on Mt. Hood in Harrowing Conditions After Man Falls to His Death

A dramatic rescue unfolded in Oregon amid deadly conditions after several hikers became stranded on one of America’s highest peaks.

A group of three climbers became trapped on a trail on Mt. Hood, the 11,250-foot stratovolcano located 60 miles outside Portland, on Tuesday, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Within minutes, officials say a second group of climbers became trapped on the same trail as ice and snow pinned them all in.

Tragically, one climber perished after falling 700 to 1,000 feet.

All told, seven climbers in two groups were taken down or off the mountain amid treacherous conditions, officials said.

One woman became unable to move and had to be taken down on a sled roped by rescuers, 600 feet at a time.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office rescuers were assisted in their valiant efforts by Portland Mountain Rescue, American Medical Response, Navy personnel with Naval Station Whidbey Island and others, the office said.

The treacherous conditions on Mt. Hood may have been caused in part by temperatures rising above freezing around the timberline Tuesday, The Associated Press reported.

The mountain has seen dozens of injuries and fatalities over the years.

