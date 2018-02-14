Crews Rescue Stranded Hikers on Mt. Hood in Harrowing Conditions After Man Falls to His Death

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

A dramatic rescue unfolded in Oregon amid deadly conditions after several hikers became stranded on one of America’s highest peaks.

A group of three climbers became trapped on a trail on Mt. Hood, the 11,250-foot stratovolcano located 60 miles outside Portland, on Tuesday, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Within minutes, officials say a second group of climbers became trapped on the same trail as ice and snow pinned them all in.

Tragically, one climber perished after falling 700 to 1,000 feet.

All told, seven climbers in two groups were taken down or off the mountain amid treacherous conditions, officials said.

One woman became unable to move and had to be taken down on a sled roped by rescuers, 600 feet at a time.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office rescuers were assisted in their valiant efforts by Portland Mountain Rescue, American Medical Response, Navy personnel with Naval Station Whidbey Island and others, the office said.

The treacherous conditions on Mt. Hood may have been caused in part by temperatures rising above freezing around the timberline Tuesday, The Associated Press reported.

The mountain has seen dozens of injuries and fatalities over the years.

RELATED STORIES


Injured Albino Raccoon Rescued, Nursed Back to Health


Giraffe Saved in Daring Rescue After Metal Wire Is Wrapped Around Its Neck


Man Rescues Abandoned Dogs and Makes Them His Travel Buddies on Epic Road Trip

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s