Double Proposal! Identical Twin Brothers Pop the Question to Identical Twin Sisters

Two identical twin brothers have popped the question to their girlfriends — identical twin sisters.

Brittany and Briana Deane got engaged at exactly the same time on Feb. 2 to Josh and Jeremy Salyers. Briana is engaged to Jeremy, while Brittany will marry Josh.

The couples met at the Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, last August.

“We saw them from afar and we thought they were just the most handsome guys,” one of the sisters said.

After months of dating, the brothers were ready to pop the question, so they planned a dual proposal at the perfect place: Twin Lakes, Va.

The women thought they were going to the property to take part in a commercial about twin couples to advertise the location. The sisters arrived in matching cobalt blue gowns, while the men arrived in matching suits and blue ties.

Working with a film crew, they posed at several scenic spots on the property for the “commercial,” but little did the women know, that “film crew” was actually Inside Edition.

For the final scene, the couples headed to a pavilion with a fireplace. It was decorated with rose petals and candles.

When the director yelled, “Action!” both men dropped to their knees — with matching rings.

The women were speechless.

“We’re the luckiest twins in the world,” the sisters said.

Their families drove out to celebrate the occasion.

The twins plan to tie the knot at the same Twins Festival this year.

RELATED STORIES



Twins, One White and One Black, Get Ready to Start Middle School





Pair of 4-Year-Old Girls Truly Believe They’re Twins With the ‘Same Soul’





Parents of Twins Shocked to Find Out They’re Having Triplets

