D.A.S.H. Animal Rescue brought two adorable puppies in for our Find a Friend segment, sponsored by Rascal Animal Hospital. These cuties are just 2 of the 100 dogs currently needing homes from D.A.S.H.

We talk about a pallet painting event you can get involved in to help raise funds for the care of these homeless animals. Plus where you can find them this weekend and meet some of their adoptable animals.

WEBSITE: DASH Animal Rescue

Rascal Animal Hospital