Florida school shooting was the 18th shooting incident at a school in 2018

(WCMH) — Wednesday’s shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida is the 18th shooting incident involving a school to happen so far this year in the United States.
Out of the 18 incidents, four involved fatalities.
- Feb. 14: Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida
17 people were killed after police say a former student opened fire in the school.
- Feb. 8: Metropolitan High School in New York City
A 17-year-old boy was taken into custody after a shot was fired inside a classroom at the school. No injuries were reported
- Feb. 5: Harmony Learning Center in Maplewood, Minnesota
According to a statement, a police officer was sitting on a bench, talking with some third- and fourth-graders, when a third-grader sitting next to him stuck his finger in the officer’s holster and pressed the trigger. A bullet hit the floor. No injuries were reported.
- Feb. 5: Oxon Hill High School in Oxon Hill, Maryland
Two teens are facing charges after a teen was shot in the chest during a robbery attempt after school hours.
- Feb. 1: Salvador B. Castro Middle School in Los Angeles, California
An accidental shooting in the classroom left a boy in critical condition and injured four others.
- Jan. 31: Lincoln High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
A fight between adults during a high school basketball game turned to violence in the school’s parking lot. Eight shots were fired. One person was shot in the leg.
- Jan. 26: Dearborn High School in Dearborn, Michigan
Shots were fired in the parking lot of the school during a basketball game. No injuries were reported.
- Jan. 25: Murphy High School in Mobile, Alabama
A student was arrested after police say he pointed a gun at administrators before going outside and firing the gun in the air.
- Jan. 23: Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky
A 15-year-old boy is accused of wounding 18 people, killing two. It was the first fatal school shooting of the year.
- Jan. 22: Italy High School in Italy, Texas
- A 16-year-old boy is accused of opening fire in a school cafeteria, wounding a 15-year-old girl.
- Jan. 22: NET Charter High School in New Orleans, Louisiana
Shots were fired from a pickup truck outside the school, striking a 14-year-old boy.
- Jan. 20: Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- A Winston-Salem State University football player was shot and killed during a party at Wake Forest University.
- Jan. 15: Wiley College in Marshall, Texas
A campus residence hall was hit by a bullet during an exchange of gunfire in a nearby parking lot.
- Jan. 10: Grayson College in Denison, Texas
A bullet was fired through a classroom when a criminal justice mistook a real gun for a training gun.
- Jan. 10: California State University, San Bernardino in San Bernardino
No injuries were reported after a bullet struck the campus Visual Arts Building.
- Jan. 9: Coronado Elementary School in Sierra Vista, Arizona
A 14-year-old boy was found dead in a school bathroom from in an apparent suicide.
- Jan. 4: New Start High School in Burien, Washington
No injuries were reported when a shot fired outside the school went through an office window. The bullet was stopped by a three-ring binder.
- Jan. 3: East Olive Elementary School in St. John’s Michigan
A veteran killed himself in the school parking lot during an hours-long standoff with police.