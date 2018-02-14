Foundation for fallen first responders will make donation to Joering family on Wednesday

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) — The Tunnel to Towers foundation will be announcing a gift to fallen Westerville officer Eric Joering’s family on Wednesday.

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation honors the sacrifice of New York City firefighter Stephen Siller, who died on September 11, 2001. It provides support to families of fallen first responders and military members with children 14 years and younger.

Click here to donate to the charity.

