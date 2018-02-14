Health Department orders Columbus restaurant to close permanently

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s happened just twice in the last three years.

The Franklin County Public Health Dept. permanently revoked the license of a restaurant.

After repeated warnings and administrative hearings, on Tuesday, the agency revoked the license of Banadiry Cuisine Restaurant, 3246 Cleveland Ave.

During the past two years, the business had a dozen inspections. Typically, a restaurant has two inspections a year.

Inspectors uncovered a total of 144 violations, including 34 critical ones. The major concerns focused on food safety, and the overall physical condition of the restaurant.

Owners have 30 days to appeal.

Recently, NBC 4 Investigator Tom Sussi showed you why the Columbus Public Health Dept. called out Tasty Hands Restaurant, 1648 E. Dublin Granville. Critical violations like unsafe food temperatures, food stored in a cooler with mold growth, and mouse droppings found on both food shelves and containers. A dead mouse was also spotted in the walk-in cooler.

Tasty Hands Restaurant passed its last inspection with flying colors; not a single critical violation this time around.