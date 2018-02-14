Hockey’s Three Stars from Day 5 at the Olympics

NBC Olympics staff will select three stars to spotlight special performers from each day’s competition.

FIRST STAR

Jan Mursak, Slovenia: The only player on the roster with NHL experience tied the game late in the third period and netted the game winner in OT as Slovenia erased a two-goal deficit and defeated the United States, 3-2. With plenty of room to maneuver during the three-on-three extra session, Slovenia took advantage of a missed assignment by the Americans. Matt Gilroy and Ryan Donato both skated toward the same player, leaving Mursak all alone in front.

Slovenia will look to upset the tournament favorite, OAR, in its next game.

SECOND STAR

Peter Ceresnak, Slovakia: The 25-year-old forward was the hero for Slovakia as the underdogs upset the Olympic Athletes from Russia to open their campaign in PyeongChang. Ceresnak’s slap shot from the point found twine to capitalize on a power play and give his team a third-period lead against the gold-medal favorites. It would turn out to be the game-winning goal, sending Slovakia to the top of Group B.

THIRD STAR

Randi Griffin, Korea: The crowd was sent into a frenzy when Griffin’s wrist shot trickled past the Japanese goaltender to pull Korea within one goal. After being blanked in its first two games of the preliminary round, Griffin’s accomplishment will prove to be a building block for the Korean hockey program. Korea and Japan will not advance in the tournament, but each took steps in the right direction during the 2018 Winter Games.

