Inmate Who Drugged Twin and Left Him in His Prison Cell Captured After a Year on the Run

A convicted felon who drugged his twin brother during a visit and walked out of prison while assuming his identity has been captured after more than a year on the run.

Alexander Delgado Herrera was serving a 16-year sentence for child sexual abuse and robbery in a Peruvian prison north of Lima when he decided to make his escape.

While his twin brother Giancarlo visited with him, Herrera drugged him, swapped his clothes and left the jail in January 2017, the Ministry of the Interior of Peru said.

Authorities confirmed the wrong twin was behind bars after taking Giancarlo’s fingerprints.

Though he was initially suspected of assisting his brother in his escape, Giancarlo was never charged and he was freed.

Herrera evaded authorities for 13 months before his life on the lam came to an end.

He was spotted in the port city of Callao after the Ministry of the Interior offered S/20,000, or a little more than $6,100, for information leading to his arrest.

Herrera tried to escape, but police caught him before he could get away again, authorities said.

Herrera is expected to be moved to a maximum security prison in the southern highlands, officials said.

“I was desperate to see my mother,” he told local media following his arrest.

