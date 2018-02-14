Italian figure skater left hanging by pairs partner in Kiss and Cry

NBC Olympics.com Published:
Olympics: Figure Skating-Pairs Short Program

After their short program, Italian pair Valentina Marchei and Ondrej Hotarek celebrated their score in the Kiss and Cry. While Hotarek went in for a high five, Marchei completely ignored him and shook hands with the pair’s coach, instead.

Marchei competed at the Sochi Olympics as a single skater, so maybe she wasn’t used to reacting to her score with a partner.  

They were exuberant in the media mixed zone after their competition, joking and laughing with NBCOlympics.com:

Marchei and Hotarek ultimately scored 74.50 points and finished in seventh place before moving to the free skate. They also contributed their free skate in the team event for Italy, where the country finished fourth overall. Catch Marchei and Hotarek in the free skate Wednesday, February 14 in Primetime on NBC and NBCOlympics.com.

