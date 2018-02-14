Lawmakers seek to strip Ohio Board of Education of most of its power

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A massive and historic plan by state lawmakers to restructure state departments was announced at the statehouse Wednesday morning.

Some are saying, the republicans are doing a much better job with the façade on this bill than they did with the plan for congressional redistricting.

The bill is being touted as aligning Ohio’s education system with workforce needs and preparing students for demands of the 21st century economy.

That sounds good, right?

According to the bill’s sponsor State Representative Bill Reineke, and others from the area he represents, there is a terrible workforce shortage across Ohio.

That much cannot be denied. Who’s actually responsible for that shortage is up for debate.

The bill seeks to “streamline” several government agencies under a new cabinet level appointee heading up the Department of Learning and Achievement.

The agencies are the Ohio Department of Education, Ohio Department of Higher Education, and the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation.

The claim is the new system will be more fluid and flexible in helping teachers prepare students to succeed.

But some have serious concerns about this plan. They say it is just the next step in a long-time effort to put more power over education into the hands of the governor; and it sets the state up to be doomed to repeat the past.

From 1912 to 1953 Ohio had one person handling education reporting to the governor.

In 1953 the voters decided through a constitutional amendment that should change. They wanted an elected board of individuals to share that responsibility and accountability.

But giving up power has never been easy, and since then the political powers that be have been trying to wrest that power back.

In 1991 Governor George Voinovich wanted to replace the elected board with appointed members. That didn’t work because constitutionally he couldn’t do that.

But by 1995 he found another way to gain influence. In the state budget he was able to get a measure passed that allowed him to appoint 8 additional members to the board.

Those 8 members were outnumbered by the 11 elected officials so on its face there was still some separation. However, all that any governor would need to do is get 2 ardent supporters elected to the board to potentially have control of it.

According to William Phillis, this was the start of a tremendous amount of dysfunction that has since plagued the State Board of Education.

Phillis was instrumental in the coalition that sued the state over how education was being funded nearly 30 years ago. He says Wednesday’s announcement gives him grave concerns.

The proposed plan keeps the original State Board of Education intact, which it must under the state constitution, but it strips away almost all of their decision making power.

It would be left to deal solely with licensing and disciplinary issues; and the State Superintendent would have virtually nothing to do.

As Reineke put it, the superintendent would do whatever the State Board ordered them to do, but under their restricted areas of responsibility it would have nothing to do with education curriculum or policy.

So, is the failure in developing our workforce the fault of the State Board of Education and the Department of Education?

“Our local districts and our local educators are fatigued with curriculum requirements, with testing requirements, with evaluation requirements,” said State Representative Rick Carfagna who is supporting the bill.

But when pressed that those things that come from the legislature he adds a caveat.

“Ultimately, it should, but not all of it does,” said Carfagna.

When asked which the issues he brought up did not stem from the legislature, he pivoted slightly.

“I don’t think there is any one source that is causing problems, I think it’s just disjointed. I think you get mixed messages from the legislature, from the state school board, from ODE, and I think we just need to come up with a more streamlined process for education policy here in the state,” said Carfagna.

Reineke’s bill is over 2,400 pages, and it will take a few days to get through all of that to see what else might be in the bill that has been overlooked for the more attention getting message of solving the state’s workforce shortage.

Which again does exist and does need to be addressed; the question remains if this is the only way to solve that problem.

“I believe this is the best way,” said Reineke.