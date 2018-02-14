Local parents react to Florida school shooting

By Published: Updated:
Medical personnel tend to a victim following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. (John McCall/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

CANAL WINCHESTER, OH (WCMH) – The terrifying images coming out of Parkland, Florida has parents in Central Ohio holding their kids closer.

Sheri Rarick has two daughters, twins, that play basketball for Canal Winchester.

“It’s scary to send your kids to school, and you just have faith they’re going to come home,” said Rarick.

As those parents mourn, Rarick is thankful she gets to see her kids do what they love best, but her friend Shonna Riedlinger can’t help but think about the mothers in Parkland who are hurting right now.

“Our hearts go out to them. I think for our community here in Columbus we recently experienced the loss with two officers,” said Riedlinger.

She’s a mother of two. Riedlinger said seeing these types of school shootings never gets easy.

“It’s still shocking even though it’s something, unfortunately, we see more commonly.  It’s devastating to see the terror that kids and people are experiencing in schools,” said Riedlinger.

As the survivors of this shooting come to grips with what happened, Rarick has a message of peace and encouragement.

“Obviously I’m so sorry, praying for families,” said Rarick.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s