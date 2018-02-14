Local parents react to Florida school shooting

CANAL WINCHESTER, OH (WCMH) – The terrifying images coming out of Parkland, Florida has parents in Central Ohio holding their kids closer.

Sheri Rarick has two daughters, twins, that play basketball for Canal Winchester.

“It’s scary to send your kids to school, and you just have faith they’re going to come home,” said Rarick.

As those parents mourn, Rarick is thankful she gets to see her kids do what they love best, but her friend Shonna Riedlinger can’t help but think about the mothers in Parkland who are hurting right now.

“Our hearts go out to them. I think for our community here in Columbus we recently experienced the loss with two officers,” said Riedlinger.

She’s a mother of two. Riedlinger said seeing these types of school shootings never gets easy.

“It’s still shocking even though it’s something, unfortunately, we see more commonly. It’s devastating to see the terror that kids and people are experiencing in schools,” said Riedlinger.

As the survivors of this shooting come to grips with what happened, Rarick has a message of peace and encouragement.

“Obviously I’m so sorry, praying for families,” said Rarick.