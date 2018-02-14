May the odds be ever in your favor, Tara and Johnny style

Former figure skaters and now NBC commentators, Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, are known for their outrageous outfits. Viewers would expect nothing different for the PyeongChang Games. On the first night of Olympic figure skating coverage, everyone noticed the duo’s outfits looking like they belong in “The Hunger Games”.
Tonight, Johnny said the famous line from “The Hunger Games”, “may the odds be ever in your favor.” Perhaps, there’s another level of thought into the duo’s outfits playing up on the idea of winter is coming and the Winter Games.