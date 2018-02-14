Newborn Babies Wear Pink and Red Onesies, Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

These newborn babies wrapped in red and pink may just be some of the tiniest Valentines ever born.

Babies spending the holiday in the neonatal ward in St. Joseph’s Hospital in Orange, Calif., were dolled up in festive knit caps and onesies to surprise their new moms.

Some of them sobbed while they were outfitted while others just couldn’t wait to snuggle with mom.

According to nurses, both the moms and the newborns are doing well and are expected to go home later this week.

